In a dramatic series of events, chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) nabbed suspected child traffickers in the dead of the night intervening May 30 and 31.

Priyank Kanoongo, NCPCR chairperson, was travelling by train from Katni in Madhya Pradesh to Delhi.

The entire episode was captured on camera.

“I suspected a couple who were with a girl, approximately 15 or 16 years of age. They did not seem like her parents and their behaviour towards her was unusual. Upon checking their identity documents, our suspicion was confirmed. We found they were not the girl’s parents. I called the police and the CWC at the next station that was Sagar. The girl was handed over to CWC and the duo were taken into police custody,” NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo told Firstpost.

"The Sagar CWC is conducting the girl’s counselling upon which her statement will be recorded. We have also directed a person to prepare a social report of her home in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh.”

A social report is a sort of survey the NCPCR conducts at the home of the affected child to ascertain the conditions that led to their trafficking as also to determine if the living conditions are healthy enough for the kid to be sent back.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.