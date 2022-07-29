Four-year-old Sikh boy models for British brand Burberry, pictures wins hearts

Taking to Instagram, Burberry shared its back-to-school designs showing the four-year-old smartly dressed in a padded puffer jacket with matching shorts, sneakers and a cardigan. Singh is also seen wearing a matching black turban

British luxury fashion house Burberry has been winning hearts on social media for a couple of days now after they shared a few images with their latest child model. The luxury fashion brand recently featured a Sikh model in its latest Children’s Autumn-Winter 2022 campaign that rightly celebrates diversity in fashion.

The brand chose a four-year-old boy, Sahib Singh, as their first-ever Sikh model to feature in a children’s campaign.

Taking to Instagram, Burberry shared its back-to-school designs showing the four-year-old smartly dressed in a padded puffer jacket with matching shorts, sneakers and a cardigan. Singh is also seen wearing a matching black turban, which is traditionally known as a ‘Patka’ that matches well with his outfit.

Singh is also holding a teddy bear in his hands. While in another picture, the little guy is seen holding a bag with soft toys around him. For the unversed, a patka is worn by young Sikh boys before they reach adolescence.

“Prepped for their next adventure: from outerwear to our Burberry Check, find back-to-school designs from the new #BurberryChildren collection,” the caption of the post read.

Check the post here:

Meanwhile, Harjot Kaur - the child's mother - told Vogue India that her son had an incredible day with the Burberry team. To see her son, who does look different from his other friends and being given a chance by the brand was truly a milestone moment for the family, Kaur added. The proud mother, who also runs Singh’s Instagram account, shared a few pictures and videos from the Burberry collection photoshoot.

Check the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahib Singh (@i_am_sahib_singh)

Since posted on 27 July, the images have collected more than 3 lakh likes and several comments. The post also prompted social media users to share their opinion and shower love on the same.

One user said, “Young King” while another commented, “I love this”. A user expressed himself saying, “Sada nikka sher representing got me smiling ear to ear”.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.