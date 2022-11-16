Four-year-old dies in Bengal’s Murshidabad after being hit by TMC MP’s car

New Delhi: A four-year-old child was killed after he was hit by Trinamool Congress MP Abu Taher Khan’s car in Murshidabad district of West Bengal. The accident occurred early on Wednesday evening.

The TMC MP from Murshidabad took the child to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

“The child suddenly appeared in front of our vehicle. A small child, he was five or six. We rushed him to the hospital. It happened in front of me. Maybe he suffered a brain injury,” Khan told the media outside the hospital.

The car is allegedly registered in the TMC MP’s name in West Bengal.

The parents of the child were inconsolable and broke down at the hospital, where he had been taken immediately after the accident.

Further details are awaited.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.