Four women dead after minor mows down people on footpath Telangana’s Karimnagar

A case has been registered under section 304 of Indian Penal Code on the minors travelling in the car says V Satyanarayana, Commissioner of Police, Karimnagar

Karimnagar, Telangana: Four women have died after a speeding car driven by a minor ran over the people sitting on the footpath in Karimnagar district of Telangana, says local police.

The police are investigating the matter. More details are awaited.

