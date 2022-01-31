Four women dead after minor mows down people on footpath Telangana’s Karimnagar
A case has been registered under section 304 of Indian Penal Code on the minors travelling in the car says V Satyanarayana, Commissioner of Police, Karimnagar
Karimnagar, Telangana: Four women have died after a speeding car driven by a minor ran over the people sitting on the footpath in Karimnagar district of Telangana, says local police.
"A case has been registered under section 304 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the minors travelling in the car," said V Satyanarayana, Commissioner of Police, Karimnagar.
The police are investigating the matter. More details are awaited.
