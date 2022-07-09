Four-storey building collapses in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla: Watch
A branch of UCO Bank, a dhaba, a bar and some other business establishments were located in the building
New Delhi: A four-storey building in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district collapsed like house of cards on Saturday afternoon, a senior state disaster management official said.
The building collapsed in Chopal market around 12.30 pm.
#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: A four-storey building collapsed in Chopal town in Shimla amid heavy rainfall. The building was already vacated by the local administration pic.twitter.com/FiJbCLty9r
— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2022
However, no loss of life has been reported as the building was vacated before it collapsed, he added.
A branch of UCO Bank, a dhaba, a bar and some other business establishments were located in the building.
Being second Saturday, there was a holiday in the bank located on the top floor of the building and none of the seven employees working in the bank was present at the time of the incident, Chief Manager at UCO Bank's Zonal Branch at Shimla, Ramesh Dadhwal, said.
"As per the information provided to me by one of the employees posted there, some men sitting in the bar on the ground floor noticed sudden cracks in the window glasses," he told PTI, adding that realising the danger, they immediately ran out of the building and alerted other people sitting in the bar and dhaba.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Firstpost Podcast: What a cloudburst is that hit Kullu in Himachal Pradesh
Firstpost Podcast: Know more about what a cloudburst is and why it happens. Tune in
Kullu bus accident: 12 dead as bus falls into gorge; CM orders magisterial enquiry, announces Rs 5 lakh compensation
A private bus with about 15 people on board was on its way to Kullu from Shainsher when it fell into the gorge at a hairpin bend near Jangla village of Sainj valley on Neoli-Shansher road around 8.30 am on Monday
Mumbai: One dead, several others trapped under debris in Kurla's four-storey building collapse
So far, 12 people have been rescued and 10 more are feared trapped. BMC said that the building has been dilapidated and since 2013 notices were given to first repair and then demolish the building