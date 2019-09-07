Four of family, including three-year-old girl, injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore after militants open fire

Suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba militants Saturday opened fire at a home in Dangerpora area of Sopore district in Kashmir, injuring four members of a family, including a three-year-old girl. Reports say the person at militant's target was a local businessman. The injured have been shifted to a hospital, where their condition is stated to be critical but stable.

Kashmir Zone Police: Terrorists fired and injured four persons including a baby girl ( Usma Jan) at Dangerpora in Sopore. All injured shifted to the hospital and stated to be stable. Police on the spot and investigation in progress. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/9UFBWjucz1 — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2019

Police have reached the spot and are conducting the investigation. More details on the story are awaited.

Since the 5 August lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir as the Narendra Modi government abrogated Article 370, the Indian Army on Wednesday gave an exact number of civilian casualties in the region.

Army officer Lt Gen Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon said five civilians had been killed since a month after the revocation of Article 370, adding "these deaths have happened because of terrorists, stone pelters and puppets of Pakistan".

On 30 August, a 65-year-old shopkeeper was killed by militants in the Parimpora area on the outskirts of Srinagar. The man was reportedly killed for keeping his shop open despite a call for bandh by separatists. In another incident, a truck driver was targeted and killed in Bijbehara in Anantnag district by stone pelters.

Dhillon also confirmed the death of 18-year-old Asrar Ahmed Khan, who sustained injuries during clashes between protesters and security forces nearly a month ago.

"Asrar Ahmad Khan who was hit by a stone on 6 August was admitted in Soura has lost his life on 4 September. This makes it the fifth civilian death in last 30 days and these deaths have happened because of terrorists, stone pelters and puppets of Pakistan," said Lt General KJS Dhillon said during the presser.

57-year-old Mohammad Ayoub Khan died on 21 August, after he rushed out of his home during clashes between government forces and civilians at a public square at Srinagar's Braripora. As soon as he entered the public square, the forces fired tear gas. Khan's family said that he fell after inhaling the fumes and was brought home by an auto driver.

He was admitted to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital (SMHS), but he was declared dead on arrival. Khan's death had triggered protests in several parts of Srinagar.

According to intelligence officials, Pakistan is "desperate" to infiltrate terrorists into Valley to disrupt peace. The army also stated that they have apprehended two Pakistani nationals with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)-links in the Valley.