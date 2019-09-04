'Two Pakistani terrorists linked to LeT arrested,' says Lt-Gen KJS Dhillon during joint army-police security briefing

A joint army-police media briefing was held over the security situation in Kashmir on Wednesday. The army has stated that they have apprehended two Pakistani nationals with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)-links terrorists in the Valley.

Lt General KJS Dhillon: Pakistan is desperate to infiltrate maximum terrorists into the Kashmir valley to disrupt peace in the Valley. On August 21,we apprehended two Pakistani nationals who are associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. pic.twitter.com/wMIHDLkHip — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019

Chinar Corps Commander, Lieutenant General KJS Dhillon and Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Munir Khan jointly address the media briefing on Wednesday in Srinagar.

Video confessions of Khalil Ahmad and Mozam Khokar, both Pakistani nationals, were played during the briefing, who were arrested near the LoC in Boniyar sector of Baramulla district on the intervening night of 22 and 23 August, said army.

Dhillon said, "Pakistan is desperate to infiltrate maximum terrorists into the Kashmir valley to disrupt peace in the Valley." They also aired a video of one of the apprehended terrorists confessing to being asked by Pakistan to infiltrate into the Valley.

"During questioning, the two LeT guides revealed that their handlers across the LoC are planning to push in groups of terrorists to disrupt peace and launch attacks in Kashmir," said the army.

The army has blamed Pakistan of trying to disturb peace in the Valley and stated that daily attempts are being made to infiltrate the border. "They are trying every night to push their men into our side," said Dhillon.