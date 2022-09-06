Four-month pregnant minor girl raped in Jharkhand, accused held
This comes after a 14-year-old tribal girl was brutally raped, murdered and hanged from a tree in Dumka district of Jharkhand. The victim was eight to ten weeks pregnant
Khunti: A minor girl, who is four months pregnant, was raped in the Jariagarh village of Jharkhand’s Khunti district, police said.
The victim is four months pregnant, while the accused, who is a minor, has been nabbed.
“An incident of rape of a minor girl, in Jariagarh village in Khunti district, was reported. Accused is also a minor and was nabbed. It came to light that victim girl is four months pregnant, her medical examination was done. Reports will ascertain further,” Aman Kumar, Khunti SP said.
This comes after a 14-year-old tribal girl was brutally raped, murdered and hanged from a tree in Dumka district of Jharkhand. The victim was eight to ten weeks pregnant.
The accused, Arman Ansari, who raped her and eventually killed her has been arrested.
In another case of love jihad, a Class 12 girl, on 23 August, was set on fire in Dumka by a Muslim man named Shahrukh for refusing his proposal. The accused allegedly poured petrol on the minor from outside the window of her room when she was sleeping and set her ablaze. She succumbed to her injuries on 28 August.
