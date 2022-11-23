Drug addict stabs four members of his family to death in Delhi's Palam

New Delhi:Four member of a family were stabbed to death in the southwest Delhi’s Palam area late Tuesday night.

Accused, Keshav, 25, who is a drug addict, allegedly murdered his two sister, father, grandmother and has now been arrested.

After returning from the Drug Addiction centre, the accused killed his entire family and was trying to escape when he was caught by his relatives.

The police arrested Keshav after the dead bodies of his family members were found with blood stain all over in their Palam house. He used a sharp tool to slit the throats of the victims as well as stabbed them multiple times, NDTV report quoted the police as saying.

The accused was under the influence of the Drug when he committed the crime, the report further added.

The deceased have been identified as Dinesh Kumar (42), Darshan Saini (40), Urvashi (22) and Deewano Devi (75).

A case under section 302 IPC has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway.

