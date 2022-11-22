‘Four girls kidnapped me in car, raped me, dumped me blindfolded and hands tied’: Punjab labourer

Jalandhar: A man from Jalandhar has alleged that four women, all of whom appeared to be in their early twenties, abducted him in a white car after spraying some chemical in his eyes only to later drug him and sexually abuse him inside a forest area.

The also alleged that he was dumped by the four women later at a secluded spot, late in the night.

The said man, however, has not complained about the matter to the police.

Instead, he narrated his ordeal to local media and said that he is married with kids.

According to him, his wife asked him not to file a complaint since he came back alive and that is what mattered to the family, said reports.

The man alleged that the kidnapping was done for sexual motive. While narrating the whole incident to mediapersons, he said that he works as a laborer in a leather factory.

On his way home on Monday, a white car stopped near him on the Kapurthala road in which 4 girls were sitting.

The girl driving the car asked for an address written on a slip which she gave him. As soon as he started looking at the slip, the girl allegedly sprayed something in his eyes, after which he could not see anything and eventually, fainted.

Next, as he gained consciousness, he was sitting with them in the car, blindfolded with hands tied behind his back.

After this the girls took him to an unknown place where they allegedly drugged him.

He alleged that they were drinking alchohol and forced him to drink as well.

After this all four took turns to rape him, the man claimed.

Later at around 3 AM, the girls left from there leaving him blindfolded and with hands tied.

The man told reporters that the girls seemed to be from good families. All were talking among themselves mostly in English. However, they talked to him in Punjabi only.

Following the news, the Intelligence Department of Punjab police has initiated a suo moto probe in the matter, reports claimed.

