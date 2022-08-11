Four drown, several missing as boat full of passengers capsizes in Yamuna in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district

Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said that the boat was carrying 30-35 people. Divers have been roped in to trace the missing passengers

New Delhi: Atleast four people, including women and children, have died and several others are missing after a boat, with about three dozen people, capsized in Yamuna river in Uttar Pradesh's Banda on Thursday. Search and rescue operation is underway to find the missing people.

Banda Police said that the boat, full of passengers, was ferrying from from Marka to Jarauli Ghat in Fatehpur district when it capsized in the Yamuna river.

Meanwhile, news agency PTI quoted superintendent of police Abhinandan saying that the boat was carrying 30-35 people. Help of divers is being taken to trace the missing, he added.

Additional SP Lakshmi Niwas Mishra informed that seven to eight people swam to safety.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over loss of lives in boat accident in Banda and expressed condolences to bereaved families.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Uttar Pradesh, said that CM Adityanath has directed district administration officials, NDRF and SDRF teams to immediately reach spot and carry out rescue, relief work.

With inputs from agencies

