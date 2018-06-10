You are here:
Four Dera Sacha Sauda followers arrested for 2015 Faridkot sacrilege incidents

India PTI Jun 10, 2018 16:24:35 IST

Moga: Four followers of Dera Sacha Sauda have been arrested in connection with the 2015 incidents of sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib in Burj Jawahar Singh Wala and Bargari villages of Faridkot district, police sources said on Sunday.

Representational image. Reuters

The four men were arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Punjab police from Himachal Pradesh's Palampur district, Kotkapura in Faridkot and Mansa near Bathinda.
They are suspected to be the prime accused in the case, the sources said.

One of the arrested Dera followers was booked by the Panchkula police for violence following the conviction of the sect's chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in August last year, the police sources added.
He was arrested on Thursday, while the other three were arrested yesterday, they said.

On 2 June, 2015, an FIR was registered at police station Baja Khana after the Guru Granth Sahib was stolen from a gurdwara in Burj Jawahar Singh Wala. On 12 October, 2015, torn pages of the Guru Granth Sahib were found in Bargari. In the protests that followed, two Sikh men died in police firing in Behbal Kalan village on 14 October.


