Former UP Shia Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizvi converts to Hinduism
Rizvi said Sanatan dharma is the first dharma of the world and it is full of believing in humanity
After he was "expelled" from Islam, former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairperson Wasim Rizvi on Monday converted to Hinduism.
Speaking to ANI, Rizvi said, "I was expelled from Islam. After that, it is my choice to practice and preach the religion of my choice."
"Today, I chose to convert to Hinduism. Sanatan dharma is the first dharma of the world. I respect Sanatana dharma. It is full of believing in humanity," he said.
