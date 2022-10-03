Gurugram/Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav remains in the ICU, where he was rushed due to low blood oxygen levels on Sunday.

Yadav was admitted to the ICU of the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Sunday after his health deteriorated. Later the Samajwadi Party said that he was stable but would remain in the ICU.

“Respected Netaji is admitted in ICU, his condition is stable. It is a humble request to all of you that please do not come to the hospital,” tweeted the party.

आदरणीय नेता जी आईसीयू में भर्ती हैं, उनकी हालत स्थिर है। आप सभी से विनम्र निवेदन है कि कृपया अस्पताल ना आएं। नेताजी के स्वास्थ्य की जानकारी आप लोगों को समय समय पर दी जाती रहेगी। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 2, 2022



He has been hospitalised since 22 August for a lung ailment and infection in the urinary tract, according to media reports.

Leaders throughout the country expressed their concern and wished for Yadav’s speedy recovery.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath spoke to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to enquire about the health of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Sources said Modi assured Akhilesh Yadav that he is there to extend any possible help and assistance.

According to information provided by the Uttar Pradesh government, Adityanath also called doctors at the hospital and asked them to provide the best treatment to the SP patriarch.

In a tweet in Hindi, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said, “Received information about the ill health of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav. I pray to lord Ram for his speedy recovery and long life.”

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के अस्वस्थ होने की सूचना प्राप्त हुई, मैं प्रभु श्री राम जी से शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ व दीर्घायु जीवन के लिए प्रार्थना करता हूँ। — Brajesh Pathak (@brajeshpathakup) October 2, 2022

Another Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also prayed for a speedy recovery of the 82-year-old leader.

Family members of the SP patriarch are reaching Gurugram to check on his health, the party’s Uttar Pradesh unit spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said.

While his brother Shivpal Singh Yadav is there, Akhilesh Yadav also visited the hospital, party sources said.

They added that the party workers have been advised not to rush to Gurugram.

According to hospital sources, the veteran leader is being treated under the supervision of oncologists Dr Nitin Sood and Dr Sushil Kataria.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, who has been under treatment at the hospital since 22 August, was admitted to the hospital in July as well.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called on Akhilesh Yadav and enquired about his father’s health.

In a tweet in Hindi, Singh said, “On getting information about the ill health of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, I talked to his son Akhilesh Yadav over the phone and enquired about his well-being. I pray to god that he gets well soon.”

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री, श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के अस्वस्थ होने की जानकारी मिलने पर मैंने उनके पुत्र अखिलेश यादव जी से फ़ोन पर बात करके उनका कुशल क्षेम जाना है। ईश्वर से यही प्रार्थना है कि वे जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ हों। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 2, 2022

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “Received the news of Mulayam Singhji’s ill health. I wish him a speedy recovery.”

श्री मुलायम सिंह जी की ख़राब सेहत का समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। मैं उनके जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 2, 2022

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “All of us are concerned about the deteriorating health condition of Mulayam Singh Yadav and praying for his health.”

श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी की बिगड़ती सेहत के बारे में सुनकर हम सब चिंतित हैं और उनके जल्द स्वस्थ होने के लिए प्रार्थना कर रहे हैं। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 2, 2022

“Hope Shri Mulayam Singhji is back to best health soon,” Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Singh Chaudhary wrote on Twitter.

Hope Shri Mulayam Singh ji is back to best health soon! 🙏🏽 — Jayant Singh (@jayantrld) October 2, 2022

With inputs from agencies

