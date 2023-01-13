In a shocking development from the political sphere, former union minister Sharad Yadav died at the age of 75 on Thursday, 12 January 2023 in Delhi. The veteran socialist leader from Bihar was keeping unwell for quite some time and collapsed in his residence on Thursday night. He was rushed to the Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram. However, the doctors couldn’t revive him and finally declared him dead at 10:19 pm. Besides a statement issued by the hospital, Yadav’s daughter also shared a Facebook post and confirmed the news.

As soon as the news came out, condolences started pouring in from political leaders across various party lines.

Political leaders pay tribute to Sharad Yadav on his demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first ones to share his condolences and pay tribute. He took to Twitter and wrote, “Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2023

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav also shared a video from his hospital bed in Singapore and shared condolences. While recalling his old association with the late leader, Lalu Prasad Yadav wrote in Hindi, “Just got the sad news of Sharadbhai’s passing away in the night in Singapore. I feel very helpless. There was a meeting before coming and we had thought a lot in the context of socialist and social justice stream. Brother Sharad… I didn’t want to say goodbye like this. Soulful Tribute!”

अभी सिंगापुर में रात्रि में के समय शरद भाई के जाने का दुखद समाचार मिला। बहुत बेबस महसूस कर रहा हूँ। आने से पहले मुलाक़ात हुई थी और कितना कुछ हमने सोचा था समाजवादी व सामाजिक न्याय की धारा के संदर्भ में। शरद भाई…ऐसे अलविदा नही कहना था। भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि! pic.twitter.com/t17VHO24Rg — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) January 12, 2023

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also paid tributes through Twitter. “I am saddened by the news of the untimely demise of Mandal Messiah, senior leader of RJD, great socialist leader and my guardian, respected Sharad Yadav ji. I am unable to say anything. Had a conversation with mother and brother Shantanu. In this hour of grief, the entire Samajwadi family is with the family members”, he wrote in Hindi.

मंडल मसीहा, राजद के वरिष्ठ नेता, महान समाजवादी नेता मेरे अभिभावक आदरणीय शरद यादव जी के असामयिक निधन की खबर से मर्माहत हूँ। कुछ कह पाने में असमर्थ हूँ। माता जी और भाई शांतनु से वार्ता हुई। दुःख की इस घड़ी में संपूर्ण समाजवादी परिवार परिजनों के साथ है। — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) January 12, 2023

Among others including former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari, N Chandrababu Naidu, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, among others also paid their condolences to the late leader.

देश की समाजवादी धारा के वरिष्ठ नेता, जेडीयू के पूर्व अध्यक्ष, श्री शरद यादव जी के निधन से दुःखी हूँ। एक पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री व दशकों तक एक उत्कृष्ट सांसद के तौर पर देश सेवा का कार्य कर,उन्होंने समानता की राजनीति को मज़बूत किया। उनके परिवार एवं समर्थकों को मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएँ। — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 12, 2023

शरद यादव जी समाजवाद के पुरोधा होने के साथ एक विनम्र स्वभाव के व्यक्ति थे। मैंने उनसे बहुत कुछ सीखा है। उनके शोकाकुल परिजनों को अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूं। देश के लिए उनका योगदान सदा याद रखा जाएगा। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 12, 2023

शरद यादव जी के निधन का दु:खद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। शरद यादव जी ने दशकों तक बिहार व भारतीय राजनीति में अपना बहुमूल्य योगदान दिया। दुःख की इस घड़ी में उनके परिजनों व समर्थकों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें। ॐ शांति शांति — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 12, 2023

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री एवं देश के बड़े वरिष्ठ नेता श्री शरद यादव जी के निधन से मुझे गहरी वेदना की अनुभूति हुई है। अपने लंबे राजनीतिक जीवन में उन्होंने हमेशा समाज के कमज़ोर वर्गों की समस्याओं को पुरज़ोर तरीक़े से उठाया। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 12, 2023

वरिष्ठ नेता शरद यादव जी को मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। शरद जी मेरे अच्छे मित्र थे। वे संघर्षशील और गरीबों के हितों के लिए राजनीति करने वाले नेता थे, जयप्रकाश जी के नेतृत्व में इमरजेंसी के खिलाफ और उसके बाद जनता पार्टी में उनकी अहम भूमिका रही है। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 12, 2023

About Sharad Yadav

A founding member of Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal United JD(U), Sharad Yadav held some major portfolios in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government between 1999 and 2004. It was in 2003 when Yadav was elected as the president of the JD(U) and became the first national president of his party. While he was elected to Lok Sabha seven times, he was also elected to Rajya Sabha thrice from JD(U).

He parted ways with the party after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar joined hands with BJP, ending the Grand Alliance. In 2018, Sharad Yadav launched his own political party, the Loktantrik Janata Dal. He, however, merged it with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) two years later and called it the ‘first step of a united opposition’.

