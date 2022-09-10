Former RJD MLC's son arrested for misbehaving with police

'He was forcing us to let a man go who attacked a team that went for a raid. He misbehaved with us and abused me,' the DSP said

Patna: Afshar Ahmed, a Ward Councillor and son of ex-RJD MLC Anwar Ahmed, has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with DSP and others in Patna’s Pirbahore Police Station on Friday.

“He was forcing us to let a man go who attacked a team that went for a raid. He misbehaved with us and abused me,” the DSP said.

The official added, “We told him that we will free him only if he was found innocent in our probe. He and others started a ruckus and misbehaved with us. I told them to leave but he verbally abused me and said that he’ll come back with 5000 people and give it a different angle.”

Afshar has been arrested, the DSP Town stated.

(With inputs from ANI)

