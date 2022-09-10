Former RJD MLC's son arrested for misbehaving with police
'He was forcing us to let a man go who attacked a team that went for a raid. He misbehaved with us and abused me,' the DSP said
Patna: Afshar Ahmed, a Ward Councillor and son of ex-RJD MLC Anwar Ahmed, has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with DSP and others in Patna’s Pirbahore Police Station on Friday.
“He was forcing us to let a man go who attacked a team that went for a raid. He misbehaved with us and abused me,” the DSP said.
The official added, “We told him that we will free him only if he was found innocent in our probe. He and others started a ruckus and misbehaved with us. I told them to leave but he verbally abused me and said that he’ll come back with 5000 people and give it a different angle.”
Afshar has been arrested, the DSP Town stated.
(With inputs from ANI)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
'Nobody shielding the corrupt': Nitish on PM Modi's 'action against corrupt creating new polarisation' remark
"Who is shielding the corrupt? Will anyone protect the corrupt? They should think about what's happening in other states where efforts are on to bring people... We don't tolerate the corrupt here," said Kumar.
'KCR, Nitish should save their CM seats first': BJP's Sushil Modi on Opposition leaders' prime ministerial ambitions
"These people are dreaming in the day. KCR should better save his own CM seat in Telangana in 2023 polls. Neither KCR nor Nitish Kumar will be the chief ministers (of their respective states) by 2024. Those whose own seats aren't safe are dreaming about becoming PM," said Modi.
'Not even the claimant': Nitish reiterates he has no PM ambitions after meeting Yechury
Addressing the media alongside Yechury, Kumar said, "We have discussed that if the Left parties, regional parties in different states, and the Congress come together then it will be a huge matter."