New Delhi: The Punjab vigilance bureau on Sunday arrested former industries and commerce minister Sunder Sham Arora from Zirakpur in Mohali district for offering Rs 50 lakh to vigilance official to settle his disproportionate assets case.

“The Vigilance Bureau has arrested former minister Sundar Sham Arora for offering bribe of Rs 50 lakhs to an Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Bureau,” Vigilance Bureau Punjab said in a statement.

“FIR has been registered under Section 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act against the former minister on the statement of Manmohan Kumar, AIG, VB, Flying Squad, Punjab. Rs 50 lakh bribe money has been recovered from the accused,” the statement added.

Disclosing the details, Varinder Kumar, Chief Director, Vigilance Bureau Punjab, informed that Manmohan Kumar has complained that Arora met him on 14 October, 2022, and offered him Rs 1 crore for getting favour in a vigilance inquiry registered against him.

He added that the former minister offered to pay Rs 50 lakh on the next date i.e. 15 October, 2022 and the balance amount on a later date.

The Chief Director said that the AIG informed him about it and he has ordered a bribery case be registered against the accused.

“Our team caught Sundar Sham Arora red-handed while he was offering bribe and arrested him under Section 8 (Prevention of Corruption Act). We have recovered Rs 50 lakh bribe money. We’ll produce him in court today and seek remand for interrogation,” added the Chief Director.

Former Congress leader Arora had joined the BJP in June this this year along with other former cabinet ministers. The vigilance bureau had questioned Arora about his properties on 21 September and then on 12 October.

