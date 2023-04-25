Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95; PM Modi, other leaders offer condolence

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal patron S Parkash Singh Badal passed away on Tuesday, at the age of 95.

This was confirmed by the Personal Assistant of his son and party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that he was under close observation in the ICU, at Fortis Hospital, Mohali.

Badal was admitted to ICU on April 21, following complaints of breathing difficulties, according to the party.

Parkash Singh Badal served as the Chief Minister of Punjab multiple times. He was the CM from 1970-1971, from 1977-1980, from 1997-2002, and from 2007-2017.

He was also the youngest Chief Minister to have ever hold office in the state of Punjab.

PM Modi offers condolence

“Extremely saddened by the passing away of Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics & a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation.He worked tirelessly for the progress of Punjab & anchored the state through critical times,” tweets PM Modi.

Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda said, “The news of the demise of former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal is very sad. He was a towering personality of Indian politics whose contribution to the development of Punjab is immense and will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters.”

