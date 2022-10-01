Former President Ram Nath Kovind 77th Birthday: PM Modi, VP Dhankhar, others extend wishes

India’s former president Ram Nath Kovind was born in Paraunkh village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district on 1 October, 1945. On 25 July, 2017, he took office as the country’s 14th president succeeding Late Pranab Mukherjee. After KR Narayanan, who held the position in 1997, Kovind is India’s second Dalit president. Before taking office as President, he served as the 26th Governor of Bihar from 2015 to 2017.

Ram Nath Kovind celebrates his 77th birthday today. On this occasion, several politicians across several parties poured in warm wishes for the former president of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “Birthday greetings to Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji who is widely respected for his leadership and statesmanship. He prioritized empowering the underprivileged and the impoverished as the President of India. May he lead a long and healthy life.”

Birthday greetings to Shri @ramnathkovind Ji. He is widely respected for his statesmanship and leadership. As India’s President he placed topmost importance to empowering the poor and the downtrodden. May he lead a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2022



Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar also took to Twitter and said, “Heartiest birthday greetings to Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji, former President of India. His affability, warmth and graciousness inspire us to serve the people with utmost humility and regard. I wish you all the best for a long and happy life.”

Heartiest birthday greetings to Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji, former President of India. His affability, warmth and graciousness inspires us to serve the people with utmost humility and regard. My best wishes for a happy and healthy life ahead. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 1, 2022



Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal wished Kovind and said, “Birthday greetings to former President Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji. I pray for your healthy and long life.”

Birthday greetings to former President Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji. I pray for your long and healthy life. @ramnathkovind — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 1, 2022



Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswabhusan Harichandan noted, “I extend my heartiest felicitations and warm greetings to Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji, 14th President of India, on his Birthday. May Lord Jagannath and Lord Venkateswara shower their blessings on you for good health and happiness.”

I extend my heartiest felicitations and warm greetings to Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji , 14th President of India, on his Birthday. May Lord Jagannath and Lord Venkateswara shower their blessings on you for good health and happiness.@ramnathkovindFC pic.twitter.com/xhDmvMtkE4 — Governor of Andhra Pradesh (@governorap) October 1, 2022



Rajya Sabha MP and BCCI Vice-president Rajeev Shukla wrote, “Birthday Greetings to Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji, former President of India. Throughout your political career and as President of India, you have supported the rule of law as well as been empathetic to the plight of the underprivileged and disadvantaged groups in society. Wish you great health, happiness & long life.”

Birthday Greetings to Shri @ramnathkovind Ji, former President of India. Throughout your political career & as President of India, you have upheld the rule of law & sympathetic to the cause of poor & marginalized sections of society. Wish you great health, happiness & long life. — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) October 1, 2022



Rajya Sabha MP Kartik Sharma said, “My heartfelt birthday greetings to Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji. His simplicity, relentless hard work & regular outreach is inspiring. The nation has benefited from his wide experience. Praying for his long and healthy life.”

My heartfelt birthday greetings to Shri @ramnathkovind ji. His simplicity, relentless hard work & regular outreach is inspiring. The nation has been benefited from his wide experience. Praying for his long and healthy life. pic.twitter.com/jJnyYkDOZu — Kartik Sharma (@Kartiksharmamp) October 1, 2022



Here are some other wishes:

पूर्व राष्ट्रपति आदरणीय श्री रामनाथ कोविंद जी को जन्मदिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आप स्वस्थ और दीर्घायु रहें, ईश्वर से यही कामना करता हूं। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 1, 2022

पूर्व राष्ट्रपति आदरणीय श्री रामनाथ कोविंद जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। आपकी दीर्घायु और स्वस्थ जीवन के लिए कामना करता हूँ। — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 1, 2022



Kovind remained India’s honourary president till 25 July, 2022 when Droupadi Murmu was elected the 15th president of the nation.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.