Former Pakistan minister Rehman Malik tweets video showing 'Indian genocide in Kashmir', gets criticised for 'peddling propoganda'

Pakistan's former interior minister and retired Federal Investigative Agency officer Rehman Malik tweeted a video which showed severely wounded people in Kashmir being carried to safety by people on the streets. In his tweet, he said that the villages of Kashmir were attacked by India Army's gunship helicopters and claimed that a dozen men, women and children were killed.

I request all on twitter to please retweet with your comments to expose Indian genocide in Kashmir -India got to stop this Genocide .@realDonaldTrump https://t.co/IV9i08fX6S — Senator Rehman Malik (@SenRehmanMalik) August 13, 2019

He even urged US President Donald Trump and other human rights bodies to take note of the attacks on Kashmiris by the Indian government. He said the people of the valley were only demanding their right to self-determination as per the United Nations resolutions.

Senior journalists from India, like Pallavi Ghosh and Swati Chaturvedi, slammed Malik on Twitter, terming the video as 'fake' and 'propaganda'.

Fake . Have some shame — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) August 13, 2019

Please stop peddling lying propaganda. Why is Pakistan so shameless — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) August 13, 2019

Twitter users from India also cited tweets by senior journalists and news agencies like ANI to contradict Malik's claims. A video tweeted by ANI showed a cultural programme in full swing in Srinagar and another video by a journalist showed Kashmiri locals playing cricket with CRPF jawans.

https://t.co/gx7FPPZOY4 this is today's — 22 जुलाई 2022 Rajesh (@rajeshssamdriya) August 13, 2019

Even the Jammu and Kashmir police rubbished Malik and said that they had taken up the matter with Twitter support.

This malicious content is strongly rebutted.We have taken up matter with @TwitterSupport . https://t.co/oq6alFS3nT — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) August 13, 2019

However, this is not the first time that Malik has courted controversy with his comments. In 2012, he had equated Babri Masjid demolition with Mumbai terror attacks which infuriated the BJP. Malik had previously lauded Donald Trump for offering to mediate between India and Pakistan in the Kashmir issue, reported Business Recorder .

Meanwhile, a day after peaceful Eid al-Adha celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir, prohibitory conditions were relaxed in various parts of Kashmir. The Jammu region was "almost entirely" free of restrictions, said Jammu and Kashmir's Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal at a press conference in Srinagar.

"Restrictions, however, do continue in parts of Kashmir," he said. Asked about the government's response over some propaganda material being circulated on social media platforms like Twitter, Kansal said, "Due cognisance has been taken of all the fake handles and of any items that create disaffection and it is being tackled at the appropriate levels legally, procedurally and through appropriate measures."

"Whenever our attention is drawn to any fake accounts or any attempts to spread disaffection or peddle misinformation or create mischief, they are being dealt with procedurally, legally and through all available measures with the government," Kansal added.

Asked by reporters about the proposed plans for unfurling the tricolour on 15 August at various places in the state, including at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Kansal said the occasion would be celebrated with respect and grandeur.

"Independence Day celebrations have a certain system. It is a national festival and it will be celebrated with respect and grandeur. I have nothing to say about specific individuals," he said. The principal secretary said some arrests were made following a local assessment of the situation.

With inputs from PTI