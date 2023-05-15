Former NCB Officer Sameer Wankhede's wife refutes allegations, expresses cooperation with CBI probe

Following the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) arrest of former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede for allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore bribe in exchange for not implicating Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in the drugs-on-cruise case, his wife Kranti Redkar Wankhede stated on Monday that everyone is aware that the accusations against the former NCB officer are untrue.

Kranti Redkar Wankhede, the wife of Sameer Wankhede, a former officer of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has stated while talking to ANI that the allegations against her husband are unfounded.

She affirmed that they are fully cooperating with the ongoing CBI proceedings and maintain trust in the integrity of the law enforcement system.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a case against Sameer Wankhede and three others for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 25 crore to avoid implicating Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, in the drugs-on-cruise case.

In response to the recent raids conducted by the CBI at their residence, former NCB officer had claimed that he is being unfairly targeted due to his patriotism.

She revealed that 18 CBI officials had searched his house for over 12 hours while his wife and children were present.

Wankhede further clarified that the discovered assets, including Rs 23,000 and four property papers, were acquired prior to his joining the service.

Sameer Wankhede additionally said that the CBI officials confiscated the phone of his wife, Kranti Redkar.

In addition to that, during the search operations, the CBI found Rs 28,000 at the residence of Wankhede’s sister, Yasmin Wankhede, and another Rs 28,000 at the house of his father, Dnyaneshwar Wankhede.

An amount of Rs 1,800 was also recovered from Sameer Wankhede’s father-in-law’s residence.

The CBI conducted searches at 29 locations throughout the country on Friday in connection with the alleged corruption case involving Sameer Wankhede and three others associated with the Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case.

Wankhede had previously conducted a raid on the Cordelia Cruise and arrested Aryan Khan, the son of actor Shah Rukh Khan, in relation to an alleged drug case.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.