Former Karnataka CM Bommai slams Congress govt's decision to repeal anti-conversion law

Former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday slammed the Siddaramaiah government over its decision to repeal the anti-conversion law and said that the Congress government is jeopardizing the interests of the people of the state.

This comes moments after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah on Thursday decided to repeal the Anti-Conversion law brought in by the previous Bommai-led BJP government.

“Who does the Government think it is appeasing by deciding to repeal the Anti-Conversion Bill that has been plaguing our society? It seems that Siddaramaiah, who is ruling the state at the mercy of the high command, is jeopardizing the interests of the people of the state in favour of the high command,” Bommai said in a tweet.

Bommai added said that the government is resorting to politics of hatred and appeasement, ever since it came to power.

“Ever since the Congress government came to power in the state, it has been resorting to politics of hatred and appeasement, and it is acting as if just cancelling the decisions of the previous government is only its achievement,” Bommai tweeted.

The Bill was introduced by the state’s former Home Minister Araga Jnanendra amid strong opposition in the Winter Session of the Assembly. However, the Basavraj Bommai-led government passed the bill as it “wanted to prohibit conversion by misrepresentation, force, allurement, fraudulent means, or marriage.”

The Opposition, on the other hand, called the Bill “anti-people”, “inhuman”, “anti-constitutional”, “anti-poor” and ”draconian.”

The Bill, according to The Hindu, provided for the “protection of the right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means.”

