When living in a foreign country and being around all unfamiliar faces amidst different cultures and new languages, it is very normal to miss the convenience and warmth of home along with those familiar faces and warm smiles. If you are an Indian trying to settle abroad, it becomes really difficult as there is so much more to miss and long for. For such people, bumping into a fellow Indian migrant or traveller in a foreign land can come as a pleasant surprise. Speaking of which, an Indian recently shared a similar experience after he surprisingly met a Punjabi at a Portuguese port city.

The man named Parminder Singh, former Google and Twitter MD, while taking to Twitter wrote about his pleasant experience and said, “After flying 17 hrs, driving 3 hrs, you arrive at ur Air BnB in Faro, a Portuguese port city. You hunt down the last open mini Mercado at midnight for morning tea supplies. As you wade thru unfamiliar brands, the storeowner greets you, “Sat Sri Akal, I’m Inderjit from Jalandhar!”

He further spoke about a few other similar experiences when he was given a warm reception from Indians and Pakistanis as well. “Cab drivers refused taxi fares, Barcelona restaurant owner treated me to free bear. Amazing encounters that make travelling even more enriching,” he added.

Twitter reacts with similar experiences on foreign land

As soon as his tweets were shared, social media users took to the comment section and shared their similar encounters with fellow Indians abroad.

A user wrote, “Had the exact same experience in Bucharest. Ordered the Uber. Sat down – was looking at my phone & then a hear a very polite voice – “Kaise ho Sir, Chalein?”, while another one wrote, “I love our Punjabi brethren who are literally EVERYWHERE.”

“A Pakistani driver in Dubai refused to accept fare from me just because he noticed I was talking in Punjabi. Moreover, showed his family pictures from their trip to India, stating “Dilli te lahore wargi hai,” another one commented.

In the meantime, the Twitter user’s post has amassed over 3 lakh views besides thousands of likes and interesting comments.

