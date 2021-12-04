Andhra's Konijeti Rosaiah passes away at 88: A look into the stalwart's long political life

The political journey of the former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh began in 1968 as an MLC. He also served as Governor of Tamil Nadu from 31 August 2011 to 30 August 2016

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Konijeti Rosaiah passed away in Hyderabad on Saturday. Rosaiah died while being taken to a private hospital after falling ill this morning, news agency PTI reported. He was 88.

Konijeti Rosaiah was brought to STAR Hospitals in Hyderabad this morning in an unresponsive state, the hospital administration said. He breathed his last at 8.20 am.

Rosaiah served as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh from 2009 to 2010. He also served as the Governor of Tamil Nadu from 31 August, 2011 to 30 August, 2016.

Rosaiah's political journey began in 1968 as an MLC. He served as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh from 3 September after the demise of YS Rajasekhar Reddy till 25 November.

Rosaiah also tackled several ministerial posts during his long political career. Rosaiah had always maintained a low profile and tried to steer clear of controversies. He had also set a record by presenting 15 budgets in the assembly, reports News18.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed sympathies over the death of Rosaiah, an official release said.

Rao recalled Rosaiah as the leader who brought laurels to the posts he held and is known for his patience, gentleness and simplicity. Andhra Pradesh chief minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the demise and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family members.

Reddy in a statement said Rosaiah has the record of tabling state budget 15 times as finance minister of the undivided AP.

The chief minister has conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family. Several Congress leaders, including TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy expressed condolences.

With inputs PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.