You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Formalin scare: Goa government lifts ban on import of fish from other states, continues vigil on border check posts

India Press Trust of India Aug 04, 2018 16:01:49 IST

Panaji: The Goa government has lifted the ban on the import of fish from other states, and is keeping a strict vigil on border check posts to ensure consignments entering its territory are free of toxic chemicals.

The fish import ban was imposed in Goa last month in the wake of formalin scare and it was lifted Friday night.

Food and Drugs Administration Minister Vishwajit Rane told PTI on Saturday that teams of experts from his department thoroughly checked fish-laden trucks that arrived on the Goa border since Friday night.

Representational image. Getty Images

Representational image. Getty Images

The teams were stationed at Pollem is South Goa, which borders Karnataka, and Patradevi in North Goa along the Maharashtra border.

They took fish samples from these trucks and did an on-the-spot analysis for the presence of any harmful chemical.

No chemical was found in the fish samples, he said.

The government had banned the import of fish on 18 July after the Food and Drugs Administration's (FDA) initial report confirmed the presence of formalin, a toxic chemical, in them.

Formalin was applied on fish imported from outside the state as a preservative, according to the FDA.

The chemical, harmful to human health, is used to preserve bodies and prevent their decay in mortuaries.

The department had later withdrawn its report.

"Testing of imported fish samples started at Pollem and Patradevi check posts from midnight onwards. Fourteen trucks carrying fish from Karnataka had arrived at the Pollem check post till 7.30 am today," Rane said.

At Patradevi, three vehicles entered the state and fish samples collected from them tested negative for chemicals, the minister said.

The FDA will keep a vigil at the border even during the daytime, he said.

The Congress had stalled the Assembly during the recently-concluded Monsoon Session for three days over the issue of formalin-laced fish, demanding a thorough probe into the entire episode.


Updated Date: Aug 04, 2018 16:01 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores