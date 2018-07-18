Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Manohar Parrikar bans fish imports in Goa till July end after formalin scare

India Press Trust of India Jul 18, 2018 16:11:46 IST

Panaji: The Goa government on Wednesday banned the import of fish from outside the state till the end of this month, in view of the scare of formalin being found in it.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

"Instructions would be issued at Goa's borders not to allow fish-laden trucks from outside the state," chief minister Manohar Parrikar told reporters in Panaji.

The ban will continue till the end of this month when restrictions imposed on fishing along the western coast end, Parrikar said. The move comes after the Goa Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) had earlier confirmed the presence of the organic compound in fish imported from other states.

The agency, however, had later said the toxic chemical — used to preserve bodies and prevent its decay in mortuaries — was "on par" with its naturally-occurring levels in the sampled fishes and there was no added amount of it.

The chief minister said the ban, imposed under the Food and Drugs Administration Act, would eliminate all fears of the presence of formalin content in fish. "Local fish is available in enough quantity for consumption. The ban on fishing will be lifted on 1 August. There will be no issue after that," he said, directing regular checks of fruits and vegetables. If any preservatives were found in food items, they would also be banned, he added.


Updated Date: Jul 18, 2018 16:11 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli



Top Stories




Cricket Scores