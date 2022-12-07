New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that Indian foreign policy was to serve the Indian people and he will do whatever it takes to discharge that responsibility.

“Foreign policy today is no longer just an exercise of a ministry or even simply that of the government, it has a direct impact on daily lives of all Indians. Our endeavour is that the welfare of the Indian people is ensured however challenging the situation,” said Jaishankar while addressing the Rajya Sabha on the first day of the winter session.

The minister touched upon several topics including Sri Lanka, Palestine and China.

“We have given support to the entirety of Sri Lanka which also includes the Tamil community, Sinhalese community and people from all other communities. We haven’t taken a communal approach in giving support to a neighbour in a serious economic situation,” he said.

The minister said that India is very clear on Palestine – we support a two-state solution with both states living peacefully side by side.

“Our financial support for the Palestinian refugee welfare agency has gone up,” he added.

As far as China is concerned, he said that India is diplomatically clear with the Chinese.

“We won’t tolerate attempts to unilaterally change LAC. If they continue to do that and built up forces which constitute serious concerns in border area then our relationship isn’t normal and that abnormality is evident in last few years,” Jaishankar said.

On purchasing Russian oil, he said the policy is to go where we get the best deal in the interest of the Indian people.

“We don’t ask our companies to buy Russian oil, we ask them to buy what’s the best option they get. It depends on the market, it’s a sensible policy to go where we get the best deal in the interest of the Indian people,” he added.

