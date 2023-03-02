Foreign minister of Argentina gifted Argentina football team jersey to PM Narendra Modi
New Delhi: Foreign minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero gifted Argentina football team jersey to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.
Foreign minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero gifted Argentina football team jersey to PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/8amFyBUnTI
— ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2023
Messi lived his dream of winning the FIFA World Cup last December when Argentina defeated France in a closely-contested final.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Blinken wraps up Central Asia tour before G20 talks in India
Blinken met Wednesday in Tashkent with senior Uzbek officials a day after warning his counterparts from all five Central Asian nations about the dangers posed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Bilateral ties 'abnormal', need to discuss border tensions candidly: EAM Jaishankar tells Chinese counterpart
S Jaishankar said there are real problems in the relationship that need to be looked at, "that need to be discussed, very openely and candidly between us".
India should use G20 to help end Ukraine war: Italy's Meloni
At their meeting, the Italian and Indian leaders committed to a new strategic partnership which would include greater defence cooperation and the start of joint military exercises.