The government has asked the Foreign Correspondents' Club (FCC) in New Delhi to vacate the bungalow allotted to it by 31 July, according to an official document.

In a letter to the FCC president on 4 May, the Directorate of Estates under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said it has, however, extended the period of retention of the bungalow located on Mathura Road till 31 July.

"I am directed to convey the in principle approval of the competent authority for retention of government accommodation bungalow no. AB-19, Mathura Road, New Delhi allotted to Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia for a period of up to July 31, 2022 on the prevailing terms & conditions," Deputy Director (Estates) Hari MP said in the letter.

The letter also asked the FCC president to find a suitable accommodation and arrange to vacate the aforesaid house on or before 31 July.

Reacting to the government's move, FCC president Munish Gupta said, "We hadn't formally received the letter until yesterday. We will examine and respond. It is our understanding that such notices have been sent to FCC and others also in the past."

This comes a day after a similar notice was issued to the Indian Women Press Corps (IWPC) to vacate the bungalow allotted to them as their tenures was set to end.

