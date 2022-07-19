Foreign agencies inimical to India along with terror groups making efforts to radicalise people: Centre

'Radicalisation by the global terrorist groups like ISIS, Al Qaida etc. is one of the most challenging problems faced by countries all over the world,' said Nityanand Rai

New Delhi: Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed Parliament that foreign agencies "inimical to India" have been making efforts to radicalise people along with global terrorist groups, however, the inclination towards radical ideologies is "minuscule as compared to the population of the country".

Nityanand Rai's reply was in response to a question by Hamirpur MP Pushpendra Singh Chandel, who had asked whether organised attempts are being made to spread religious redicalism in the country and steps being taken by the Government in this regard.

In reply, Rai said, "Radicalisation by the global terrorist groups like ISIS, Al Qaida etc. is one of the most challenging problems faced by countries all over the world. In the Indian context, some foreign agencies inimical to India alongwith global terrorist groups have been making efforts to radicalise people.

"However, inclination towards radical ideologies is minuscule as compared to the population of the country owing to various factors and efforts by the government including:

Ensuring universal coverage of various government welfare schemes without discrimination.

Special schemes for un-served and underserved communities/areas.

Promotion of composite culture and coexistence among various communities.

Constitutional safeguards to minorities.

Institutional efforts for ensuring fair representation of minorities and other less-represented communities in all spheres of life.

There is an exclusive Ministry, viz. Ministry of Minority Affairs, for overall policy, coordination, evaluation and review of the regulatory and development programmes of the minority communities.

Apart from the above, the Government has created a Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation Division in the Ministry of Home Affairs to help and coordinate with various security and law enforcement agencies.

Government of India has also proscribed a number of organisations as terrorist organisation/unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967."

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on Monday (18 July) and will continue till 12 August. There will be 18 sittings during the Session.

