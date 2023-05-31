For rally in Ajmer, PM Modi will offer prayer at Brahma temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will launch Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) month-long pan-India campaign, ‘Maha Jansampark’, in poll-bound Rajasthan’s Ajmer covering all 543 Lok Sabha constituencies.

PM Modi will also offer prayers at the famous Brahma temple in the holy town of Pushkar, nearly 15 km from Ajmer city, before addressing the public rally. He is scheduled to reach Kishangarh airport at 3 pm.

Rajasthan, where the ruling Congress is caught in a leadership tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, goes to the polls this year-end.

Modi will travel by helicopter from Kishangarh airport to Pushkar, where he will offer prayers at the Brahma temple from 3.40 pm to 4 pm.

He will then travel by helicopter to a helipad near the rally venue – Kayad Vishram Sthali – on Jaipur road at 4.45 pm, police sources said.

Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary, and other BJP leaders from Rajasthan will attend the meeting.

Ajmer North MLA Vasudev Devnani said BJP workers from 45 assembly and eight Lok Sabha constituencies are being mobilised for the rally.

The constituencies fall in the districts of Ajmer, Nagaur, Tonk, Bhilwara, Rajsamand, Jaipur and Pali. Over the past few weeks, Modi had also visited Rajsamand and Sirohi. BJP leaders have already held press conferences in several states to mark Modi’s nine years as prime minister.

The PM’s rally will flag the beginning of a series of party meetings as part of a major outreach campaign.

Maha Jansampark, a month-long campaign, during which it will reach out to 1,000 eminent persons from every Lok Sabha constituency

According to a senior party leader, over 51 huge rallies, public meetings at more than 500 places, and over 600 press conferences in over 500 Lok Sabha and 4000 Vidhan Sabha constituencies will be conducted along with over 5 lakh distinguished families will be contacted.

Party national general secretary Tarun Chugh, a coordinator for the programme, said, “A total of 288 top BJP leaders and 16 lakh party workers will interact with voters at ten lakh booths and 144 clusters covering all Lok Sabha seats to deliver the message of achievements in nine years of the party’s rule at the Centre.”

“As part of the campaign, party leaders will meet 1,000 eminent families per Lok Sabha segment, and conduct 51 mega rallies across India, along with seminars with teachers, social media influencers and other distinguished citizens,” Tarun Chugh said while addressing a press briefing.

Enlightened Conference will be organized in all Lok Sabha with intellectuals. This program will also be organized on June 25, the anniversary of Emergency Day, in which a documentary will be shown on how Congress destroyed democracy.

Social Media Influencer meet will be organized with the major influencers of social media. A business conference will be organized and Vikas Teerth, the site of major development works done by the central government will be visited.

Door-to-door public meetings will be undertaken from June 20 to June 30, in which all the leaders, office bearers and workers including Union ministers and national office bearers will participate.

Yuva Morcha members will meet the beneficiaries of Mudra Loan Yojana Startup India etc. at the booths in Beneficiary Sampark, they will discuss with them the development work done during 9 years by the BJP government at the Centre.

A new voter conference in which conference with voters of the age group of 18 to 25 years on 15,931 mandals will be organized. An online quiz at the national level Family meeting will be organized by inviting all the families covered under Anganwadi centres across the country. Beneficiaries of the nutrition campaign will be specially invited.

As part of the campaign, a two-wheeler tour, spanning eight days, in the assemblies across the country will also be conducted.

During the 8-day district-level two-wheeler Yuva Yatra in more than 4,000 Vidhan Sabhas, programs like Nukkad Sabhas, sports competitions, and felicitation of young achievers will be organized at the main places of the city, villages and mohallas.

PM Kisan Nidhi Beneficiaries will be contacted and meetings will be held with the presidents of various farmer producer organizations. Village Chaupal will be organized at mandis with SPO village head sarpanch under Gram Chaupal Gram Sabha will be organized with unorganized labourers.

A Tribal Gaurav Yatra Morcha is also on the cards, which will contact the beneficiaries of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes across the country. Tribal Gaurav Yatra will be taken out at the district level, and programs will be organized under the program of the day including Lord Birsa Munda, which will be organized with the representatives of Scheduled Tribes.

Beneficiaries of the backward class will be contacted at the booth level. In this program, direct contact will be made on all the 10 lakh booths of the country, and 10 crore people of India will be connected with this program.

With inputs from agencies

