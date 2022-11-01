Food delivery boy arrested for raping stray dog in Mumbai mall
The accused, identified as Akash, was arrested by the Mumbai Police based on a complaint filed by one Minu Sheth, an animal activist and member of NGO Bombay Animal Rights.
New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a 28-year-old food delivery boy was arrested for allegedly having sex with a dog at Hira Panna Mall in Mumbai.
The accused, identified as Akash, was arrested by the Mumbai Police based on a complaint filed by one Minu Sheth, an animal activist and member of NGO Bombay Animal Rights.
On 29 October, Vijay Mohanni, the president of Bombay Animal Rights, shared a video with Sheth, which showed the accused sexually assaulting the six-month-old dog on the second floor of the Mumbai mall, and asked her to file an FIR against the food delivery boy.
According to Mid-day, the accused had raped the dog on numerous occasions. Seeing him perform the act, another delivery boy filmed him and sent the video to his friends and colleagues, and eventually the video reached Mohanni.
Informing that this was the second such incident in Powai, Mohanni said that the dog was currently being treated. He also requested the Mumbaikars to adopt the canine.
Meanwhile, the police said that they have registered a case against the accused and arrested him under ICP IPC section 377 (unnatural offences) and the prevention of cruelty to Animal Act, 1960.
They accused was presented before a Bandra court, which has sent him to police custody, they added.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra closes malls till 31 March, postpones exams up to Class 9 as number of reported cases rises to 26
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates:The government on Saturday put the number of coronavirus positive cases in the country at 84 and issued directives to states specifying list of items and norms of assistance for containment of COVID-19 under their disaster funds
Coronavirus outbreak: Health authorities prescribe 'social distancing' as way to keep spread of COVID-19 in check; what does it entail?
With cases of the novel coronavirus in India increasing to 114 on Monday, the Centre and state governments are doubling down on measures to curb the spread of the flu-like disease that has claimed over 5,000 lives worldwide and has infected at least one lakh people.
India records second coronavirus death as confirmed cases rise to 82; WHO says Europe now epicentre of COVID-19
India recorded the second death due to the novel coronavirus pandemic on Friday night after a 69-year-old woman passed away in Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital. This is the first death due to COVID-19 in the National Capital, which reported six cases of the flu-like disease that has claimed more than 5,000 lives worldwide and infected more than one lakh people in 116 countries.