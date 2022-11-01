Food delivery boy arrested for raping stray dog in Mumbai mall

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a 28-year-old food delivery boy was arrested for allegedly having sex with a dog at Hira Panna Mall in Mumbai.

The accused, identified as Akash, was arrested by the Mumbai Police based on a complaint filed by one Minu Sheth, an animal activist and member of NGO Bombay Animal Rights.

According to a Times Now report, Sheth used to feed strays daily, including this dog.

On 29 October, Vijay Mohanni, the president of Bombay Animal Rights, shared a video with Sheth, which showed the accused sexually assaulting the six-month-old dog on the second floor of the Mumbai mall, and asked her to file an FIR against the food delivery boy.

According to Mid-day, the accused had raped the dog on numerous occasions. Seeing him perform the act, another delivery boy filmed him and sent the video to his friends and colleagues, and eventually the video reached Mohanni.

Informing that this was the second such incident in Powai, Mohanni said that the dog was currently being treated. He also requested the Mumbaikars to adopt the canine.

Meanwhile, the police said that they have registered a case against the accused and arrested him under ICP IPC section 377 (unnatural offences) and the prevention of cruelty to Animal Act, 1960.

They accused was presented before a Bandra court, which has sent him to police custody, they added.

With inputs from agencies

