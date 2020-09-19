India

FOMO Ep 02 | YouTube Shorts: All you need to know

In the second episode of FOMO, Nandini takes a look at this TikTok-like new feature by YouTube.

Nandini Yadav September 24, 2020 08:51:04 IST

This week Google started testing YouTube Shorts in India. In the second episode of FOMO, Nandini takes a look at this TikTok-like new feature by YouTube. Here’s what the feature is, how you can access it, how it works and everything else you need to know about it.

Updated Date: September 24, 2020 08:51:04 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Android 11 (Go Edition) launched for up to 2 GB RAM smartphones: All you need to know
News &amp; Analysis

Android 11 (Go Edition) launched for up to 2 GB RAM smartphones: All you need to know

According to Google, Android 11 (Go edition) apps launch 20 percent faster than they did on Android 10 (Go edition).

Instagram to rollout automatic closed captions for IGTV videos today: All you need to know
News &amp; Analysis

Instagram to rollout automatic closed captions for IGTV videos today: All you need to know

The Automatic Captions will initially be available in 16 languages and will eventually be expanded to other languages.

‘Apple One’ subscription bundle for Android confirmed in Apple Music app’s code
News &amp; Analysis

‘Apple One’ subscription bundle for Android confirmed in Apple Music app’s code

Apple is expected to launch several subscription bundles under 'Apple One'; the launch is expected on 15 September.