FOMO Ep 02 | YouTube Shorts: All you need to know

In the second episode of FOMO, Nandini takes a look at this TikTok-like new feature by YouTube.

Nandini Yadav September 24, 2020 08:51:04 IST

This week Google started testing YouTube Shorts in India. In the second episode of FOMO, Nandini takes a look at this TikTok-like new feature by YouTube. Here’s what the feature is, how you can access it, how it works and everything else you need to know about it.

Updated Date:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.