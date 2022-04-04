FMGE June 2022: Online applications to close today at nbe.edu.in, check direct link to apply here

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) opened the FMGE 2022 June session application form on 15 March

The deadline to register for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2022 is today, 4 April. Candidates who are interested can check their eligibility and apply for the examination by visiting the official website at nbe.edu.in.

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) opened the FMGE 2022 June session application form on 15 March. As per the schedule, the FMGE June 2022 will be held on 4 June and the results will be announced on 30 June.

Those who want to make any change or edit their application form, can do so from 8 to 12 April, 2022. The admit card for the Medical Graduate Examination will be issued on 27 May.

“Candidates who fail to submit the documents as prescribed in the Information Bulletin for FMGE will not be allowed to appear in the examination and would be declared ineligible to appear,” a notice from the Board reads.

Find the official notification here.

Here are few steps to apply for FMGE 2022:

Step 1: Go to official website nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Search and click on “Application Link” under FMGE, on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates need to register and proceed with application process

Step 4: To proceed, applicants need to fill in all details, pay the required fee and submit the form

Step 5: Keep a printout of the application form for future need

Find direct link here.

While applying for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination, candidates need to pay an examination fee of Rs 7,080 (which is inclusive of Rs 6,000 + Rs 1,080 GST).

Also, for any query or issue, the Board has provided a helpline number 022 – 61087595 and email ID fmgehelpdesk@natboard.edu.in for students.

For the unversed, FMGE is conducted twice in a year for students in the country as well as overseas. Through this exam, students get provisional or permanent registration from the Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC) to study or practice medicine in India.

