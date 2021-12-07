FMGE Dec 2021: Admit cards released at nbe.edu.in; check steps to download here

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination will be conducted on 12 December and the tentative date for the declaration of result is 31 December

The hall tickets for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE), December 2021 have been released by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). Candidates who applied for the exam can download their FMGE admit cards from the official website nbe.edu.in.

Procedure to download hall tickets for FMGE December 2021 exam is as follows:

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in

Click on the tab for FMGE December 2021 that is present on the homepage

Click on the link for logging in to the FMGE portal

Key in your details such as user id and submit

Check the FMGE December 2021 admit card for any discrepancy

Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card

The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination will be conducted on 12 December and the tentative date for the declaration of result is 31 December.

According to the official notice released by the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), candidates who downloaded the admit card for FMGE December 2021 session on 2 December, during the admit card testing phase, have to keep in mind that the hall ticket downloaded by them during that time period is not a valid document.

Applicants will not be allowed to appear in the examination with the hall tickets downloaded in the testing phase. As per the official notice, it is mandatory to download the original admit card to appear in the FMGE Examination.

Those candidates who had their admit cards on hold due to a lack of prescribed documents have to submit the required documents through the "Online Deficient Document Submission Portal" on the website by 6 December. Failure to submit the documents would render the aspirants ineligible for the exam. Without an admit card and valid ID proof, applicants will not be permitted to appear for the written examination.

For any queries, candidates can write to NBEMS at helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in or can contact the NBEMS Communication Web Portal.

