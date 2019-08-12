Floods in Kerala, Karnataka: Relief for flood-hit parts of southern India as water level recedes in many areas

In major relief for flood-hit areas of Karnataka and Kerala, rains have eased out as water levels reside in some parts of both these states. According to ANI, in Kerala, the weather is holding even though an orange alert in force till tomorrow (Tuesday) as Integrated Defence Staff keep a close watch and review the situation in the state.

In Karnataka, with the situation improving, search operations are on for those who have gone missing and efforts are being made to reach out to those who need to be evacuated.

Integrated Defence Staff: Rains have eased out & water levels have started receding, surface communication is likely to be restored soon in Maharashtra. In Kerala weather is holding but with orange alert in force till tomorrow, close watch will need to be maintained on situation. pic.twitter.com/3zDzcuufa7 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

Kerala

In Kerala, an orange alert has been issued in six districts of the state – Kasargode, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Idukki on Monday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "heavy rainfall" at isolated parts over Kerala from 12 to 16 August.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea during this period.

Two fishermen from Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram died on Monday after their boat capsized in the sea. The deceased, identified as Laser Thomas and Rocky Benchinos, were part of a five-member team that went for fishing from Chirayinkeezhu.

"Strong winds, speed reaching 45-55 kilometres per hour, are likely to prevail over the southwest, central and north Arabian Sea and along and off Kerala, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat coasts, Lakshadweep area, south Tamilnadu coast and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Squally weather is likely to prevail over West Bengal and Odisha coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas," the IMD said in its bulletin.

According to the latest data by ANI, the toll in the state has risen to 76. Over 1600 camps have been set up in 14 districts across the state. So far, 3,252 houses have been fully or partially destroyed by the floodwaters according to reports.

Over 2.5 people across 14 districts of the state have been affected by the heavy downpour.

Editor in-chief of News Minute Dhanya Rajendran has tweeted videos of the flooding in the state.

Visuals from Athirapally falls in Kerala. There is relief today as no red warnings have been issued for any district. Death toll has increased to 76 and 2,80,000 in camps. Many cannot go back for days. pic.twitter.com/l4M13U0JhG — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) August 12, 2019

Flood related stories from Karnataka in the last few hours. Thread. Many bus routes between Bengaluru and coastal Karnataka, Kerala restored reports @Csoumya21. #KarnatakaFloods2019 https://t.co/mH3uPT6Jjk — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) August 12, 2019

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, visited his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency on Monday and appealed for help to provide relief material to those hit by the devastating floods.

In a Facebook post, the former Congress chief said, "My Parliamentary constituency Wayanad has been devastated by floods with thousands left homeless and shifted to relief camps."

The Congress leader also listed the essential items which are in shortage in his constituency. "We are in urgent need of materials, including water bottles, sleeping mats, blankets, undergarments, dhothis, nightgowns, children's apparel, slippers, sanitary napkins, soaps, toothbrushes, toothpaste, Dettol, soap powder, bleaching powder and chlroine," he said.

Karnataka

In Karnataka, rescue operations are on in full swing in flood ravaged districts of the state, with a let up in the rains and water receding in most of the affected areas, officials said in bengaluru on Monday. According to the last updated toll 42 people have lost their lives and more than four lakh have been displaced.

With the situation improving, search is on for those who have gone missing and efforts are being made to reach out to those who need to be evacuated. However, due to heavy inflow into various reservoirs and release of water from there, caution is being maintained in areas surrounding dams, officials said, adding that work is also on to clear roads that were flooded or blocked due to landslides.

Eighty taluks of 17 districts in Karnataka have been affected due to floods and rains. A total of 5,81,702 people have been evacuated till last evening and 1168 relief camps have been opened where 3,27,354 people are taking shelter. Over 50,000 animals have also been rescued.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Belagavi district is most likely to witness scattered to fairly widespread for the next five days. The Belagavi district continues to remain the worst affected in the state due to floods. Taking note of the grim situation, Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa on Sunday claimed the preliminary estimate of flood-related loss in the state was Rs 10,000 crore.

Former prime minister and Janata Dal Secular (JDS) leader Deve Gowda on Monday wrote to prime minister Modi asking the Centre to release Rs 5,000 crore for immediate relief in the state.

According to Deccan Herald reports, there was no damage to the monuments in Hampi and Pattadakal, the UNESCO World Heritage sites, which were flooded. “We’ve told officials to assess it. As of now, no damages have been reported,” Tourism Secretary TK Anil Kumar told Deccan Herald on Monday, a day after heavy rainfall inundated the heritage premises of Hampi in Ballari and Pattadakal in Bagalkot.

A crocodile became the prime focus of residents when it landed on the roof of a house on Sunday, in flood-affected Raybag taluka, in Belgaum, Karnataka.

