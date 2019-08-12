Crocodile lands on rooftop of house in Karnataka's flood-affected Belgaum; deluge leaves 31 dead, 4 lakh displaced in state

A crocodile became the prime focus of residents when it landed on the roof of a house on Sunday, in flood-affected Raybag taluka, in Belgaum, Karnataka.

#WATCH A crocodile lands on roof of a house in flood-affected Raybag taluk in Belgaum. #Karnataka (11.09.19) pic.twitter.com/R5GxaDRMDL — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2019

The unprecedented deluge since last week has left 31 people dead and displaced four lakh people in 80 taluks of 17 districts in Karnataka.

All rivers are in spate in Karnataka where the UNESCO world heritage site in Hampi, on the banks of the Tungabhadra River in Ballari district, has been inundated after over 1.70 lakh cusec water was released from a reservoir on Sunday morning.

Union home minister Amit Shah undertook an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Karnataka and Maharashtra on Sunday. Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also visited the flood-affected areas in Belgaum.

On Saturday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had conducted an aerial survey and announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to next of kin of the deceased.

The Indian Navy on Sunday carried out aerial rescue and relief operations in North Karnataka's Belgaum district. The naval helicopters from Goa's INS Hansa Naval air station rescued 26 stranded citizens and moved them to the relief camps. They also dropped off around 800 kg of food and drinking materials to the areas facing acute shortage of the supplies.

