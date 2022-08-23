Floods batter multiple states; Madhya Pradesh and Odisha on alert amid heavy rainfall

Over 400 people have been rescued from disaster-hit areas in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours. The death toll from floods and landslides in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh has risen to 38

New Delhi: The death toll from floods across India continues to rise with the situation turning worse in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

Over 400 people have been rescued in the last 24 hours in MP amid heavy rains.

Here's a state-wise look at the flood situation:

Madhya Pradesh

The Indian Air Force will deploy two helicopters for relief operations in Madhya Pradesh's flood-hit Vidisha district, officials said on Tuesday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also conduct an aerial survey of the rain-affected districts.

Meanwhile, power supply was restored after more than 24 hours in parts of capital Bhopal. the city has witnessed tree falls and traffic snarls over the last couple of days due to heavy downpour and strong winds blowing at up to 40 km per hour.

Odisha

The flood situation in several northern Odisha districts was alarming on Monday, as the swollen Subarnekha river inundated low-lying areas and left people in over 100 villages marooned, PTI reported.

Nearly nine lakh people have been affected by the floods in the state.

Rajasthan

Incessant rainfall has worsened the flood situation in Rajasthan's Kota.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter has been called to conduct a rescue operation in Baran district while schools in all four districts of Kota division -- Kota, Baran, Jhalawar and Bundi -- have been shut, PTI quoted officials as saying.

#WATCH | Flood situation in Kota as heavy rainfall continues to lash this region in Rajasthan; Relief and rescue operation underway pic.twitter.com/ShAa9p1DGo — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 23, 2022

Several areas in these districts are waterlogged due to heavy rains and water being released from dams.

On Monday, Kota, Jhalawar and some areas in Bundi and Baran reported a flood-like situation.

In Baran district, the water level in Parvati and Parvan rivers increased on Monday night due to which many low-lying areas faced waterlogging. The water also entered several residential areas.

Uttarakhand

The death toll from Saturday's cloudbursts has risen to six, India Today reported.

More than 100 roads including nine state highways are blocked in the state amid heavy rains. The police along with the SDRF and the NDRF have been carrying out relief and rescue operations in the disaster-hit areas.

Himachal Pradesh

The death toll from flash floods and landslides in the state has risen to 32. Rescue work is being carried out to locate the missing people.

Dramman lahru road in dist. Chamba dt.23-8-22 at 0950 hrs is opened for light vehicles but still it is advised to be alert and cautious travelling through.@HPSDMA @DDMAChamba pic.twitter.com/PfOW82oqta — HIMACHAL PRADESH STATE DISASTER RESPONSE FORCE (@HP_SDRF) August 23, 2022

With inputs from agencies

