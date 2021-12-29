Flamingoes flock to Tamil Nadu wildlife sanctuary; watch viral video here

In a viral video on social media, a flock of pink flamingos can be seen paddling through a shallow water body. The picturesque sight was seen at Point Calimere Wild Life and Bird Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu’s Kodiakarai

Flamingoes are one of the most amazing bird species present on Earth. With a graceful necks and slender legs, these gorgeous birds are a delight for birdwatchers across the globe.

In a viral video on social media, a flock of pink flamingos can be seen paddling through a shallow water body. The picturesque sight was seen at Point Calimere Wild Life and Bird Santuary in Tamil Nadu’s Kodiakarai.

Principal Secretary Environment Climate Change and Forests of Tamil Nadu, Supriya Sahu shared the clip on her official Twitter handle.

Point Calimere ( Kodiakarai ) Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu is abuzz with thousands of migratory birds #TNForest pic.twitter.com/LyOoHn1Elz — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) December 25, 2021

The IAS officer captioned her tweet by writing, ‘Point Calimere (Kodiakarai) Wildlife and Bird Sanctuary in Tamil Nadu is abuzz with thousands of migratory birds #TNForest’.

In the short video, the charming and slender birds provide a visual treat as they move along in a line. The pink color birds appear to be crossing through shallow waters in order to migrate and reach to a new destination.

The viral video was shared on 25 December and has gained almost 9,000 views since it has been posted.

A number of users also shared their comments on the video, praising the IAS officer for sharing the clip of the migratory birds.

A Twitter user wrote that it was amazing to see so many flamingos together while others mentioned that they had been to the wildlife sanctuary, which is a wonderful place with a lighthouse and seahorse.

Point Calimere forest area was declared a wildlife sanctuary in 1967, as reported by News18. The lagoons in the sanctuary have attracted a number of different bird species over the years. The sanctuary is also home to wild boars, horses and blackbucks.

Last year, the nation also saw thousands of migrating flamingos which flocked to Mumbai at a time when the country was under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

