Five relatives of Sushant Singh Rajput killed in Bihar as car rams into truck
The accident which took place on the Sikandra-Sheikhpura state highway left a total of six people dead and four others injured
At least six people were killed and four others injured in Bihar's Lakhisarai district on Tuesday when an SUV carrying them collided with an LPG cylinder-laden truck, a senior police officer said. The accident took place on the Sikandra-Sheikhpura state highway.
Reports suggest, among the six people who died in the accident, five were the relatives of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
The senior police officer said the SUV passengers were returning from a cremation and the victims were residents of Naudiha village in Jamui district.
"The accident occurred when the SUV driver lost control over his vehicle and hit the truck coming from the opposite direction near Pipara village early on Tuesday. The victims were returning to Jamui from Patna," he said.
"Six people, including the driver, were killed in the incident," Superintendent of Police Sushil Kumar stated.
Four occupants of the vehicle, who suffered serious injuries, are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, he said.
A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the SP added.
As per reports, there were a total of 10 people on the vehicle.
With input from agencies
