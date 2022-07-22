Five occasions on which Varun Gandhi locked horns with the BJP

Varun Gandhi, a BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit, has been pretty vocal about criticising his own party on various occasions

New Delhi: Varun Gandhi, the grandson of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, has been in the news for his remarks on his own party in recent times. Gandhi is a member of BJP and an MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit.

Let us look at five occasions where Varun Gandhi became critical of his own party and its policies:

1- On Centre’s decision to increase GST rates on packaged products, Gandhi said that amidst the record-breaking unemployment, this decision will lighten the pockets of middle-class families.

"From today, GST is applicable on packaged products like milk, curd, butter, rice, pulses, bread. This decision, taken amid record-breaking unemployment, will further lighten the pockets of middle-class families and especially the struggling youth living in rented houses. When it was time to give 'relief', we are 'hurting'," he tweeted.

आज से दूध, दही, मक्खन, चावल, दाल, ब्रेड जैसे पैक्ड उत्पादों पर GST लागू है। रिकार्डतोड़ बेरोजगारी के बीच लिया गया यह फैसला मध्यमवर्गीय परिवारों और विशेषकर किराए के मकानों में रहने वाले संघर्षरत युवाओं की जेबें और हल्की कर देगा। जब ‘राहत’ देने का वक्त था, तब हम ‘आहत’ कर रहे हैं। — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) July 18, 2022

2- The BJP government introduced the Agnipath scheme in June, which provides four years of service, after which 75 per cent of the ‘Agniveers’ will be let go without the benefits of pension. This move saw protests on a massive scale in the country. Gandhi tweeted and said, "As Agniveers don't have the right to pension, I am ready to give up my pension rights too."

अल्पावधि की सेवा करने वाले अग्निवीर पेंशन के हकदार नही हैं तो जनप्रतिनिधियों को यह ‘सहूलियत’ क्यूँ? राष्ट्ररक्षकों को पेन्शन का अधिकार नही है तो मैं भी खुद की पेन्शन छोड़ने को तैयार हूँ। क्या हम विधायक/सांसद अपनी पेन्शन छोड़ यह नही सुनिश्चित कर सकते कि अग्निवीरों को पेंशन मिले? — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) June 24, 2022

He also suggested other MPs and MLAs to give up their pensions, so that the Agniveers get the pensionary benefits.

3- BJP MP Varun Gandhi recently questioned the Centre’s decision to scrap the concession given to the elderly in train tickets. He also asked why this was seen as a "burden" when MPs continue to get subsidy on train fare.

रेल किराए में वरिष्ठ नागरिकों को मिलने वाली छूट को खत्म करना दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। जब सांसदों को रेल किराए में मिलने वाली सब्सिडी जारी है तब देश के बुजुर्गों को मिलने वाली राहत हमें ‘बोझ’ लगने लगी? उम्र के आखिरी पड़ाव पर अपने लोगों का साथ छोड़ देना असंवेदनशीलता है। पुनर्विचार हो। pic.twitter.com/7wjipc2Ekl — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) July 22, 2022

Ending the concession for the elderly is unfortunate, he said, and asked the government to reconsider the decision. It is insensitive to desert our own people at this stage of their lives, he added.

4- Days after the inauguration of the Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, deep potholes were seen after heavy rains.

Gandhi openly criticised his own party and went on to question the construction work. "If the expressway built at a cost of ₹ 15,000 crore couldn't withstand even five days of rain, then serious questions rise on its quality," he tweeted.

15 हजार करोड़ की लागत से बना एक्सप्रेसवे अगर बरसात के 5 दिन भी ना झेल सके तो उसकी गुणवत्ता पर गंभीर प्रश्न खड़े होते हैं। इस प्रोजेक्ट के मुखिया, सम्बंधित इंजीनियर और जिम्मेदार कंपनियों को तत्काल तलब कर उनपर कड़ी कार्यवाही सुनिश्चित करनी होगी।#BundelkhandExpressway pic.twitter.com/krD6G07XPo — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) July 21, 2022

He also said that strict action must be taken against the people involved in the project.

5- Varun Gandhi, along with his mother Maneka Gandhi, were dropped from BJP’s National Executive committee. The decision came days after Gandhi had tweeted about the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, and said that Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni’s son was involved in it.

He was also dropped from the list of star campaigners for BJP before the 2022 assembly polls. Previously, he had publicly asked CM Yogi Adityanath to hike the sugarcane prices in the state.

