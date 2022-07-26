Five more Indian sites added to Ramsar list as wetlands of international importance

Karikili Bird Sanctuary, Pallikaranai Marsh Reserve Forest and Pichavaram Mangrove Forest in Tamil Nadu, Sakhya Sagar in Madhya Pradesh and Pala Wetland in Mizoram have made it to the coveted list

New Delhi: Five more Indian sites, three from Tamil Nadu and one each from Mizoram and Madhya Pradesh, have been recognised as wetlands of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, taking the number of such sites in the country to 54, the Union environment ministry said on Tuesday.

Karikili Bird Sanctuary, Pallikaranai Marsh Reserve Forest and Pichavaram Mangrove in Tamil Nadu, Sakhya Sagar in Madhya Pradesh and Pala Wetland in Mizoram have made it to the coveted list, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said.

"The emphasis PM Shri Narendra Modiji has put on environmental protection and conservation has led to a marked improvement in how India treats its wetlands. Delighted to inform that 5 more Indian wetlands have got Ramsar recognition as wetlands of international importance," Yadav tweeted.

India's five new Ramsar sites

Tamil Nadu

Located in the Kancheepuram district, the Karikili Bird Sanctuary hosts more than 100 bird species.

The Pallikaranai wetland is a freshwater marsh in Chennai and is located adjacent to the Bay of Bengal. It is said to be the city's only surviving wetland ecosystem.

Separated from the sea by a sand bar, Pichavaram one of the largest Mangrove forests in India. It is also home to nearly 180 species.

Madhya Pradesh & Mizoram

A major tourist spot, the Sakhya Sagar Lake in MP's Shivpuri borders the forests of the Madhav National Park. Situated in Mizoram's Siaha district, Pala Lake is fed by water from two nearby rivers.

In the local language, Pala translates to the "swallowing lake."

What is a Ramsar site?

The aim of the Ramsar list is to develop and maintain an international network of wetlands, which are important for the conservation of global biological diversity and for sustaining human life, through the maintenance of their ecosystem components, processes and benefits.

The Ramsar Convention is an international treaty for the conservation and wise use of wetlands. It is named after the Iranian city of Ramsar on the Caspian Sea, where the treaty was signed on 2 February 1971.

