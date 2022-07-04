Five forts in Maharashtra you must visit if you love history

If you are in Maharashtra on a visit, or live there, you can indulge your inner history buff by visiting some of these architectural marvels on a weekend getaway

If you are a history lover, then Maharashtra is a great destination for you. From the Raigad Fort, which was the capital of the Maratha Empire, to the Daulatabad Fort near Aurangabad, there are many historical sites in the state that reflect its glorious heritage.

If you are in Maharashtra on a visit, or live there, you can indulge your inner history buff by visiting some of these architectural marvels on a weekend getaway. Here are five forts you can visit in Maharashtra to learn more about the state:

Daulatabad Fort: Situated near Aurangabad, the Daulatabad or Devgiri Fort was an important site for the Delhi Sultanate. Built in 1187 by the Yadava King Bhillama V, the fort was later conquered by Alauddin Khilji. Under Muhammad bin Tughlaq, Daulatabad became the capital of the Delhi Sultanate for a short period of time. Later it was conquered by the Nizam Shahis of Ahmednagar and then, the Mughals. The fort is surrounded by a moat and is approachable only through a tunnel in the hillock. The Daulatabad Fort is an architectural marvel you must see if you’re in the area.

Murud- Janjira: This well-known sea fort in Raigad district boasts of having never been conquered. The fort was a stronghold of the Siddi community, who originally came to India from East Africa. Under their stewardship, Murud-Janjira managed to beat back the Marathas and even European naval forces. The fort became a part of Indian territory after the country gained independence.

Raigad: Known as ‘The Gibraltar of the East’ by Europeans, this fort was the capital of the Maratha Empire due to its strategic location. Chhatrapati Shivaji won the Rayri fort, as it was earlier called, in 1656 and made it his capital six years later. The fort was earlier accessible only after a steep climb. For the convenience of tourists, a ropeway was installed later.

Shivneri Fort: The birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji is located about 95km from Pune. Built by Shivaji’s father Shahaji Maharaj, the fort was used to safeguard the old trading route from the Deccan plateau to the port city of Kalyan. In 2021, Shivneri Fort was added to the tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites under “Serial Nomination of Maratha Military Architecture in Maharashtra”.

Lohagad Visapur: Located in Pune district, this historical site falls near the hill stations Khandala and Lonavala. Lohagad and Visapur are twin forts that lie close to each other. Situated approximately 3,608 feet above sea-level, it is a popular tourist site and is often frequented by trekkers.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.