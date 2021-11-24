Five-day biennial trilateral exercise 'Dosti' between Maldives, India and Sri Lanka concludes today

The aim of the exercise is to further fortify the friendship, enhance mutual operational capability, and exercise interoperability and to build cooperation between the coast guards of Maldives, India and Sri Lanka

The 15th edition of the Maldives, India, and Sri Lanka biennial Trilateral Exercise 'Dosti', which began in the Maldives on 20 November is set to conclude today. This year marked 30 years since the initiation of the exercise.

The coast guards of India, the Maldives and Sri Lanka undertook the five-day military exercise to enhance interoperability and cooperation, officials said.

According to an official release, Indian Coast Guard vessels, ICGS Vajra, ICGS Apoorva and, Sri Lanka Coast Guard, SLCGS Suraksha arrived in the Maldives for the exercise.

"The aim of India-Maldives-Sri Lanka Tri-Lateral Exercise 'Dosti is to further fortify the friendship, enhance the mutual operational capability, and exercise interoperability and to build cooperation between the Coast Guards of Maldives, India and Sri Lanka," said the release.

It further stated that exercises carried out over the past ten years have focused on exercises and drills on providing assistance in sea accidents, eliminating sea pollution, and the Coast Guard's procedure and conduct during situations such as oil spills.

Exercise Dosti was initiated in 1991, between the Indian and Maldives Coast Guard. Sri Lanka joined the exercise for the first time in 2012.

