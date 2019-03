Ruchir Sharma, a New York-based leader in global finance, has covered 27 elections since 1998 along with his fellow travellers — acclaimed columnists and policy wonks. He recounts his experience in this fireside chat with Latha Venkatesh, Executive Editor, CNBC-TV18

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.