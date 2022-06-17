Firstpost Podcast: Why minorities are being attacked in Kashmir
The attacks on minorities have increased suddenly in Kashmir creating panic among Kashmiri Pandits. Tune in to the explainer to find out
There has been a spate of targeted killings against minorities and migrants in the Valley — nine since May. Fearing for their lives, Kashmiri Pandits have started fleeing to Jammu, where they believe to be safer, owing to the population demographics. Recently, many Kashmiri Pandit government employees staged a protest in Srinagar, shouting slogans and demanding to leave the Valley.
