Firstpost Podcast: Why minorities are being attacked in Kashmir

The attacks on minorities have increased suddenly in Kashmir creating panic among Kashmiri Pandits. Tune in to the explainer to find out

FP Explainers June 17, 2022 18:39:42 IST
Family members of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat, who was shot at by the militants, mourn, in Jammu. ANI

There has been a spate of targeted killings against minorities and migrants in the Valley — nine since May. Fearing for their lives, Kashmiri Pandits have started fleeing to Jammu, where they believe to be safer, owing to the population demographics. Recently, many Kashmiri Pandit government employees staged a protest in Srinagar, shouting slogans and demanding to leave the Valley.

