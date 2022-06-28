Firstpost Podcast: What Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about at G7 summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the G7 Summit in Schloss Elmau, Germany. Tune in to listen
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that "energy access should not be the privilege of the rich only- a poor family also has the same rights on energy" while speaking at the session on ‘Investing in a better Future: Climate, Energy, Health’ at the G7 Summit in Germany.
The prime minister also reiterated India's "approach of one world, one health".
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Germany faces gas supply 'crisis'; warns storage targets for winter at risk
The government said the decision to raise the level to 'alarm' follows the cuts to Russian deliveries made since 14 June and the continued high market price for gas
Firstpost Podcast: The Gujarat riots chapter and arrest of Teesta Setalvad
Will Teesta Setalvad's case bring closure to the 2002 Gujarat riots? Tune in to find out
House of Cards star Kate Mara to voice star in supernatural thriller podcast 'Necropolis'
Kate Mara to lend her voice in Necropolis podcast.