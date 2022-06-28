Firstpost Podcast: What Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about at G7 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the G7 Summit in Schloss Elmau, Germany. Tune in to listen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that "energy access should not be the privilege of the rich only- a poor family also has the same rights on energy" while speaking at the session on ‘Investing in a better Future: Climate, Energy, Health’ at the G7 Summit in Germany.

The prime minister also reiterated India's "approach of one world, one health".

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.