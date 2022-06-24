Firstpost Podcast: What is the Zakia Jafri case?

The 2002 Gujarat Godhra riots is in discussion again. Tune in to the explainer and know the reason

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the plea filed by Zakia Ehsan Jafri challenging the clean chit given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the Special Investigation Team in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The apex court said that there was no evidence to suggest "larger criminal conspiracy" on part of the State which led to Gujarat riots of 2002 that ensued the Godhra train massacre.

