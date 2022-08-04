Firstpost Podcast: What is the Personal Data Protection Bill?
Why has the bill been withdrawn? Tune in
The Centre in its statement circulated to Lok Sabha members said the Bill was withdrawn after the Joint Committee of the Houses proposed 81 amendments and 12 recommendations for a 'comprehensive legal framework for the digital ecosystem' and that a new bill would soon replace it.
