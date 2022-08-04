India

Firstpost Podcast: What is the Personal Data Protection Bill?

Why has the bill been withdrawn? Tune in

FP Explainers August 04, 2022 19:20:05 IST
The Centre in its statement circulated to Lok Sabha members said the Bill was withdrawn after the Joint Committee of the Houses proposed 81 amendments and 12 recommendations for a 'comprehensive legal framework for the digital ecosystem' and that a new bill would soon replace it.

