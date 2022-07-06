India

Firstpost Podcast: What a cloudburst is that hit Kullu in Himachal Pradesh

Firstpost Podcast: Know more about what a cloudburst is and why it happens. Tune in

FP Explainers July 06, 2022 18:42:21 IST
Firstpost Podcast: What a cloudburst is that hit Kullu in Himachal Pradesh

Image for representational purpose only. PTI

A video shared by news agency ANI shows flash flood hitting Manikaran valley of Kullu district due to heavy rainfall. SP Kullu, Gurdev Sharma said that dozens of houses and camping sites were damaged in Choj village.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: July 06, 2022 19:44:44 IST

TAGS:

also read

Firstpost Podcast: Know about Maharashtra's political turmoil in detail
Politics

Firstpost Podcast: Know about Maharashtra's political turmoil in detail

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde would be sworn in as the next chief minister of Maharashtra. Tune in

Firstpost Podcast: Why Assam is prone to floods
India

Firstpost Podcast: Why Assam is prone to floods

Know everything about Assam floods. Tune in

Firstpost Podcast: How Bundelkhand Expressway was completed ahead of time
India

Firstpost Podcast: How Bundelkhand Expressway was completed ahead of time

Highway construction has picked up in India and the Bundelkhand Expressway is testimony to that. Tune in